Intense summer conditions may slow the growth of some crops this time of year, but that’s not how it works for whitetail bucks.
Male deer are sprouting their annual crop of antlers at a maximum pace right now.
Deer antlers are some of the most amazing tissues in the animal world. They are shed in winter to early spring, each buck having a little bit of a different timetable. The naked-headed boy deer then start growing a new set of antlers somewhere around the first of April.
It takes roughly five months, then boom, most adult bucks relatively quickly sport fully developed, polished bone antlers. From nothing, those hat rack head ornaments are readied by nature to impress, to win status, to work as tools or to wield as potentially deadly weapons by about the onset of September.
The most dramatic growth of antlers takes place during July. Much of the framework, the main beams of a buck’s rack, take shape during June. But those antlers fill out to full length and the branched points reach out in growth that occurs this month.
Again, there are individual differences that show themselves in bucks, but the basic growth patterns that are hormone-driven by the photo period, the daily length of sunlight, are generally similar in all our male deer.
That growth, too, is over the top at this point of the process. We talk about things or people or whatever “growing like a weed.” Well, right about now, the most robust of antler growth has been documented to amount to as much as an inch a day. That’s wildly fast but remember that total antler is covered in a season that’s only about five months, and the growth rate is slower early and late in that season. It takes brisk growth in prime time to get there start to finish, April to September.
Finished antlers are, indeed, made of bone. People casually refer to antlers as horns, but please do recognize that horn is quite different from bone. Horn, like what grows on goats or sheep, is made of keratin, the stuff that is like our fingernails. Also, horns on the critters that grow them are not an annual growth, but rather they are there for life.
But how can the hard, seemingly dead bone grow? It grows during a period during which it is neither dead nor hard.
A growing antler is material that is semi-soft bone cells, rather fragile in that state. Quite alive and growing, the expanding cell structure is surrounded by a nourishing covering that we know as “velvet.” This soft, spongy sheath is rife with capillary blood vessels that supply the growing tissues inside with the nutrients necessary for expansion.
This fuzzy velvet is easily damaged as are the formative bone cells within the blood-rich covering. Bucks tend to be much milder mannered when velvet-topped antlers are shaping up because they instinctively know that their formative headgear is not weapons-grade yet. If velvet antlers are damaged during that growth period, their racks will be substantially deformed and/or undersized at maturity.
The way it works, provided a buck can protect his antlers as they sprout, his rack is going to attain most of its length and bulk by the end of this month. By early August, growth will have slowed to a shadow of its July peak.
Most bucks’ antlers begin the hardening process right around the middle of August, the velvet that pumps nutrients to them drying and cutting the flow. As the month advances, the fragmentation and peeling of the dried velvet begins and, barring accidental damage, the velvet doesn’t begin to shed until the antlers beneath are hard, dead bone.
Within the first two weeks of September, most bucks lose most of their velvet, much of the removal helped along by bucks rubbing on small trees and brush. I don’t know that we can explain why they rub other than instinctive behavior. Some have said dried velvet on antlers is itchy, but one wonders how hard bone antlers, no longer live, growing tissues, could experience itch.
The extent of antlers a buck wears after the whole five-month process is largely dependent on his age with some variation hinging on the deer’s habitat quality, specifically food and nutrition available.
A buck grows its first antlers in its second summer, initially sporting that rack in late summer/early fall as a young fellow approaching 1.5 years old. These predictably are his smallest antlers in terms of length and mass, although a well-fed buck with superior genetics may grow up to eight points, even 10 points the very first time.
Antlers achieve predictably more size in length and mass for the next few years. The number of antler points usually increases as well unless a yearling buck is blessed with an exceptional number right off. More commonly, that first year’s antlers may have as few as two points (as in a “spike”) to perhaps six points. Eight points or more are more common in 2.5- to 3.5-year-old bucks.
The greatest antler growth on a buck more often comes during the season when it is five- or six-plus years old. After that, bucks tend to show past-prime growth, producing less mass of racks and often fewer points once again.
In the scheme of things, relatively few bucks live long enough to sport declining antlers, because, you know, life is hard.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.