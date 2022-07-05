The Fourth of July brought many events to Paducah, from old traditions and flag retirements to concerts, parties and fireworks.
Thousands gathered at the riverfront for the Paducah Independence Day celebration.
At the celebration, J.D Shelburne performed for the gathered crowd before the fireworks were set off over the Ohio River from a barge. The fireworks were done by Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics a company out of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The fireworks were initiated by a countdown from Mayor George Bray and the city commissioners.
For the Sons of the American Revolution, the day started in historical period garb and with a reading of the Declaration of Independence, a tradition dating back to 1776 with the first public reading of the document that became an integral part of the United States fight for independence.
The Sons of the American Revolution was founded as an organization in 1889.
“One of the reasons we do this is to lift up patriots and shine a light on Patriotism in this country,” Jim Gearhart, a SAR member, said. “It’s a reminder that patriotism requires sacrifice.”
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, Post 1191 celebrated the Holiday in their own way, having a lunch for members and retiring flags after they have finished their service.
“[These flags] are just totally worn out and filthy,” Ed Napper, the Commander of Post 1191, said. “Most of them have come off the boats I think because they’re covered in diesel smoke. We typically have a ceremony every few months and normally have about five to six hundred each time.”
Disposal of a national flag is a rather complicated process with many different laws on both a federal and local level not simplifying the matter.
Disposal is typically done via cremation.
“In the 70s, Congress passed a law that said that the American flag is a breathing entity of the American people,” Napper said. “And cremation is an accepted burial. If you don’t use that you have to bury it in a wooden casket. So, it’s a lot simpler and easier to cremate them.”
The VFW is one of many places that the public can donate flags to be retired.
For more information on the VFW organization, visit vfw.org.
