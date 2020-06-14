Julia M. Sanders, age 65, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 3:42 p.m. at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church where she served in the nurse’s aide and wellness ministries.
She obtained her nurses degree at Paducah Community College and was retired from Western Baptist Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie F. Sanders and Sarah Elizabeth Patterson Sanders, and one sister.
She is survived by one daughter, Danielle Sanders of Smyrna, Tennessee; one son, Donald Shaw of Paducah; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; four sisters, Thelma Elizabeth Booker of Washington, Pennsylvania, Shirley Lea Conner of Dunwoody, Georgia, Ardenia Cleary of West Paducah, Tressie Lea Sanders Turner of Redwood, Mississippi; three brothers, Bennie F. Sanders, Jr., of Del Rio, Texas, Robert Lee Sanders of Redwood, Mississippi and Eddie Lee Sanders of Paducah; several nieces, nephews, cousins.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, June 15, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. James L. Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may also call at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
We ask that those attending please abide by state mandated COVID-19 restrictions, by maintaining a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing and wearing both a mask and gloves within our facilities.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
