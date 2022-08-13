PADNWS-08-13-22 JAMESON - PHOTO

Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson listens to the ruling against him following a hearing by the Judicial Conduct Commission. The commission suspended Jameson with pay pending a full hearing to be held at a later date.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

HOPKINSVILLE — 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson gave a resigned grimace as the chairman read the judgment against him.

Jameson was suspended following a 3-2 vote by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission following a hearing that took the entirety of Friday.

