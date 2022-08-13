HOPKINSVILLE — 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson gave a resigned grimace as the chairman read the judgment against him.
Jameson was suspended following a 3-2 vote by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission following a hearing that took the entirety of Friday.
Jameson, who’s been embroiled in the case alleging various ethical violations since late last year, had testified before the commission for more than two and a half hours and given an emotional plea to the panel of judges for help and guidance in some of the matters, rather than opposition.
Attorney Jeffrey Mando largely handled the case against Jameson, calling two witnesses — attorney Lisa DeRenard, who practices in Jameson’s circuit, which comprises Marshall and Calloway counties, and Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire.
Evidence during the morning consisted mostly of DeRenard’s testimony regarding her belief that Jameson had been pressuring her for support of his campaign. Jameson is running for re-election against public defender Andrea Moore this fall.
DeRenard testified that in December of last year, only a few days after the tornado that devastated Mayfield, Jameson called her asking for “support,” and though she was the first one who mentioned money or a donation, she believed financial support was implicit in the request.
From there, DeRenard testified that Jameson had other conversations with her requesting support, and that she felt pressured to donate to his campaign, which she did multiple more times. She also claimed Jameson “put her on the spot” at a fundraising event, asking her to speak in support of his campaign — a speech multiple witnesses testified put Jameson in a positive light.
DeRenard also testified she felt pressured by Jameson to make a bar complaint against Amy Harwood-Jackson, a public defender.
DeRenard testified that, in January, she was in court waiting for her case to be called, when she heard Harwood-Jackson “ranting” about Jameson, calling him a “crook” and using language DeRenard thought “defamatory.”
DeRenard testified that Hardood-Jackson said she and others were planning to file complaints with the JCC and wanted DeRenard to post on social media regarding the number of complaints, regardless of how the complaints turned out.
DeRenard said Harwood-Jackson made it “very clear” she was supporting Moore, and DeRenard considered the request “reprehensible … and evil.”
But she said she felt “very afraid” when Jameson called her in May and asked her about that situation.
She told him, and said Jameson asked her to make a statement to the JCC and indicated she should file a bar complaint.
DeRenard testified under questions from the panel that, though she thought Harwood-Jackson’s plan was wrong she didn’t consider it conduct that needed to be reported to the bar.
McGuire testified regarding an incident in which Jameson asked him to have a courthouse security deputy removed from the building.
That request was made following controversy over the viewing and dissemination of a security video involving Jameson in the early hours of the morning.
The deputy was reassigned to a role outside the courthouse. Jameson contended that he believed the deputy posed a security risk, though he mentioned in his text message to McGuire that he believed the deputy was acting in the interest of his opponent.
A significant amount of the hearing, which stretched from 8:30 a.m. to nearly 7:30 p.m., was concerned with viewing videos showing Jameson’s courtroom behavior regarding his demeanor and use of his contempt power.
Videos showed him holding the grandfather of a defendant in contempt after objecting to the sentence Jameson imposed, threatening a handcuffed deputy jailer with contempt over the jail not accepting an inmate who claimed she had been exposed to COVID-19 and said she had symptoms, having a heated exchange with prosecution and defense attorneys over what he saw as a failure to do due diligence in determining whether some plea agreements were legal, and holding another defendant in contempt for what was apparently minor behavior — though that defendant subsequently had a major outburst full of profanity and some threatening language.
Jameson called character witnesses in his behalf following the recess for lunch, including local attorneys and a circuit clerk who praised his behavior as “professional” and said he treated defendants, attorneys and law enforcement with respect.
Jameson’s wife, Jenny Jameson, took the stand and spoke about her relationship with DeRenard, whom she considered she had “bonded” with during Jameson’s first campaign.
She testified about the emotional impact the case has taken on her family and husband, and indicated she believed some of it was opposition to the changes he’s been making in how substance abuse is handled in the community.
“You can’t throw a stone and not expect a ripple,” she said.
The last to speak, Jameson took the stand in his own defense, admitting that his behavior in the videos may have reflected too quick a trigger, or be the result of a particularly stressful day in court, but he largely defended his actions as necessary to preserve courtroom decorum and send messages about unacceptable behavior.
Commission members pressed Jameson on his ties to the Community Corrections Board and its Re-life project, but Jameson maintained he is no longer associated with the board or responsible for how the organization promotes their ties to him on their website.
Multiple judges on the panel asked Jameson about potential conflicts with attorneys that might be resolved by recusal — particularly Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust.
Foust gave a statement to the commission, and Jameson devoted multiple pages in his initial written response to Foust. DeRenard said Jameson told her Foust doesn’t like him.
Jameson contended that, whatever their disagreements over the case before the commission, he believed he could keep a proper professional relationship with Foust and other attorneys involved in the complaints.
At one point a testy exchange occurred, with Jameson telling the commission explicitly that he believed they were being used for political purposes, and when questioned about that statement he pointed to DeRenard’s recounting of her conversation with Harwood-Jackson.
In an emotional closing statement, Jameson pleaded with the commission: “I’m trying. Help me,” asking for a cooperative spirit rather than a combative one.
“I’m trying to do some big things,” he said, having stressed during the hearing his overwhelming desire to help those suffering from substance use disorders.
Following the hearing, Jameson said he had expected to be suspended, but hadn’t expected as close of a vote as happened.
“This is unfortunately part of modern-day politics,” Jameson said, promising to “stay the course.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.