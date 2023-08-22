FRANKFORT – As a follow-up to Kentucky’s first mental health summit held earlier this year, the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will host a series of nine town hall meetings in communities across the state, Aug. 30-Nov. 29.
The meetings are being held to garner input for changing how the justice system addresses people with challenges involving mental illness, substance use and/or intellectual and developmental disabilities. The commission wants to hear from people and/or their families with lived experience in this area as well as business owners, civic leaders and anyone else with an interest.
Each town hall meeting will include open discussion and specific questions to get feedback. Findings will be used to help guide the work of the commission and associated groups and to design training for the state court system and its justice partners.
All town hall meetings will take place from 6-8 p.m. local time. Here is the schedule:
• Aug. 30 in Owensboro, at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. 2nd St.
• Sept. 6 in Covington at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, 1 W. Rivercenter Blvd.
• Sept. 13 in Ashland, at the Delta Marriott Downtown, 1441 Winchester Ave.
• Sept. 27 in London at the London Community Center, 529 S. Main St.
• Oct. 11 in Lexington at the Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St.
• Oct. 25 in Paducah at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center, 415 Park Ave.
• Nov. 8 in Louisville at the Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 S. 4th St.
• Nov. 15 in Pikeville at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main St.
• Nov. 29 in Bowling Green at the Sloan Convention Center, 1021 Wilkinson Trace.
Those who are unable to attend, but want to share experiences navigating the courts or the behavioral health system can do so by emailing JCMH@kycourts.net.
The Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health was established in August 2022 by a Kentucky Supreme Court administrative order. The KJCMH is charged with exploring, recommending and implementing transformational changes to improve systemwide responses to justice-involved people with mental health challenges, substance use issues and/or intellectual and developmental disabilities.
More than 1,000 people attended the commission’s Mental Health Summit this spring in Louisville, making it what may have been the largest gathering of mental-health-involved legal professionals to ever take place in Kentucky.
This story is from Kentucky Today, the online news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.