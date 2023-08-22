FRANKFORT – As a follow-up to Kentucky’s first mental health summit held earlier this year, the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will host a series of nine town hall meetings in communities across the state, Aug. 30-Nov. 29.

The meetings are being held to garner input for changing how the justice system addresses people with challenges involving mental illness, substance use and/or intellectual and developmental disabilities. The commission wants to hear from people and/or their families with lived experience in this area as well as business owners, civic leaders and anyone else with an interest.

