The Administrative Office of the Courts announced Monday that two judges would be appointed to take over for 42nd Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson, who was temporarily suspended Friday.
Retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice David Buckingham will hear the cases on Jameson’s docket in Calloway and Marshall counties.
Family Court Judge Stephanie J. Perlow will perform Jameson’s administrative duties as chief circuit court judge.
The chief judge role includes assigning cases to the various district or circuit judges, maintaining a court calendar, calling judicial meetings, appointing committees and serving as a liaison between the court and other agencies, as well as other administrative duties.
Jameson was suspended Friday after a hearing before the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC).
The judges on the commission voted 3-2 to suspend him immediately due to accusations of conflicts and misconduct.
The commission is the only governing body in the state with the power to discipline a judge.
Its business is largely concerned with ensuring that judges adhere to the judicial code of conduct.
The body has the power to privately or publicly reprimand judges, or issue suspensions, either for a set period of time or for the duration of a judge’s term.
When a complaint is brought to the commission, it can open an investigation if it finds the accusations would constitute a violation of the code of conduct.
From there, a preliminary hearing is held, followed by an emergency suspension hearing for the commission to determine if the alleged conduct is egregious enough that it’s in the best interest of justice for the judge to be suspended.
Then a final hearing is held, at which point the commission will determine whether to issue an additional suspension.
Jameson’s first hearing was in October. No date has been set for a final hearing in the matter, and a JCC employee said Monday that a notice will be issued when that hearing is scheduled.
Jameson is up for re-election this fall, and is running against public defender Andrea Moore.
He has claimed the JCC is being used politically by parties who oppose his reelection.
