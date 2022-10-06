The United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky announced this week that Senior Judge Thomas B. Russell will be transitioning to inactive senior status effective Friday.

Appointed by President Clinton in 1994, Russell has earned a number of distinctions during his 28-year tenure as a judge with the Western District. He was named 2005 Judge of the Year by the Louisville Bar Association and was also the recipient of the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers’ 2005 Fair Administration of Justice Award.

