The United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky announced this week that Senior Judge Thomas B. Russell will be transitioning to inactive senior status effective Friday.
Appointed by President Clinton in 1994, Russell has earned a number of distinctions during his 28-year tenure as a judge with the Western District. He was named 2005 Judge of the Year by the Louisville Bar Association and was also the recipient of the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers’ 2005 Fair Administration of Justice Award.
In 2011, Russell was named University of Kentucky Law Alumni Association’s Jurist of the Year. In 2017, he was named Kentucky Bar Association’s Jurist of the Year and in 2018 he was inducted into the J. David Rosenberg’s College of Law Alumni Association’s Hall of Fame. He received the Kentucky Bar Association’s Service to Young Lawyers Award 2022.
Russell also served on a variety of national committees during his judicial career, including the advisory committee on civil rules for the United States Judicial Conference, the committee on the administration of the magistrate judges system, and served as Sixth Circuit District judge representative to the Judicial Conference of the United States.
He was additionally appointed by the chief justice of the Supreme Court to serve terms on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and the United States Alien Terrorist Removal Court.
In a letter to Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge Jeffery S. Sutton, Russell wrote:
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as a district judge. I have been surrounded by a great staff and bright and hardworking law clerks.
“The fellow judges on our court are exceptional. The camaraderie of our court is second to no other court. In addition to our professional work together, these judges are close friends. I will miss them. The joy of having this opportunity of public service is overwhelming and more than gratifying.”
Russell began his legal career with the law firm of Whitlow, Roberts, Houston & Russell in Paducah where he served as managing partner.
He served as president of the McCracken County Bar Association from 1989‐1990 and as president of the Kentucky Bar Association from 1991‐1992. He was chosen as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.
Inactive senior judges remain in judicial office and retain judicial authority and can transition back to “active” status at any time by being designated and assigned work.
