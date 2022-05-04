There are two candidates for the Republican nomination for McCracken County Judge-Executive on this year’s primary ballot. Incumbent Craig Clymer is running for his second term in office, while local entrepreneur Matt Moore is hoping to unseat Clymer and become the county’s next leader.
Prior to being elected to serve as judge-executive in 2018, Clymer was a circuit court judge for 17 years. He also served in law enforcement for 10 years, worked as an Assistant United States attorney and served as a district judge. Clymer said serving this term has allowed him to grow into the position and make connections throughout the state.
“I’ve got the experience, the qualifications, all of the tools, [and] made the relationships,” Clymer said.
Moore, who is a business owner, builder and real estate agent, has been involved in multiple business ventures in the county, and has worked with family and friends to operate multiple businesses, including Walker Stone Inc., Matt Moore Construction and Wildcat Real Estate. Moore said he also owns a strip mall complex on North Friendship Road, where he and his wife operate Pür Bliss Salon.
“Running our county is a business. You have to have business sense to run our county,” Moore said.
Clymer told The Sun he is seeking reelection to continue the work and projects that he and his team have accomplished in his current term.
One of the major highlights Clymer pointed out was the fiscal court’s ability to stabilize the county’s financial situation, reversing a seven-year trend of deficit spending under previous administrations. Clymer said building up the county’s finances is necessary in order to accomplish things like recent raises for sheriff’s deputies and deputy jailers, along with drawing in industries to the county, along with other community initiatives.
Moore said the county needs to lower taxes, such as the insurance premium taxes, and added that the county is in need of bringing in a big industry that will bring jobs and employ lots of people in McCracken County and western Kentucky.
Moore said he has sat down with Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon to ask what Warren County and Bowling Green have done to attract major businesses, such as a planned $2 billion electric car battery plant, and become one of the fastest growing areas in Kentucky. Moore wants to replicate the same growth in McCracken County and bring industry to the area.
If reelected, Clymer said he would use his law experience along with his experience as judge-executive. Clymer wants to continue working on projects that have started and continued during his term including building up the county finances, working on the Greenway Sports Complex, and continuing improvements at Carson Park among other projects.
Clymer said he is also working with Greater Paducah Economic Development and the city of Paducah to bring a large industry to McCracken County, and added that McCracken County is “on the verge” of bringing an industry to the area that could bring 1,000 jobs here.
“This is my interest. This is my only interest. I’m elected by the people to do the people’s business. I don’t have any other business,” Clymer said of his current role as judge-executive.
Moore said he would represent a new direction for the county if he were elected to the office. In addition to an industry focus, Moore said one of the first things he would do if he were elected is eliminate the county’s insurance premium tax, and said the timing of the tax increase along with rising cost of living and inflation was not good for citizens and business owners.
Moore said he also wants to make McCracken County more builder-friendly, and wants to address the county’s building codes. In his experience and speaking with other contractors, Moore said neighboring counties have more “builder-friendly” codes that draw in businesses.
“I’m a hustler. I’m going to wake up day in and day out, and I’m going to give them everything I’ve got to get good-paying jobs here in Paducah [and] McCracken County,” Moore said.
Clymer said he intends to keep current Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle in the same role if Clymer wins re-election, calling Doolittle “the strongest local government person” in the region, and possibly the state.
Moore said he would bring on Robert Dudley Wagner, who has operated several local businesses and has worked with the American Red Cross for the last 15 years, as deputy judge-executive if Moore is elected.
The winner of the Republican primary will move on to the November general election. Gary Vander Boegh is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for judge-executive and will automatically advance to face the winner of the Republican nomination in November.
The Paducah Sun will be featuring candidates who are running for public office in McCracken County and who will be in contested primary races on Election Day, May 17, along with candidates who are running for state representative offices who will represent portions of McCracken County.
