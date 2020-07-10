A diverse group of around 40 residents, community leaders, and officials came together Thursday afternoon at the McCracken County Courthouse to discuss the relationship between local law enforcement and the area’s Black population.
Led by McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, the unity meeting was the third in a series of gatherings on the subject and the first open to members of the public and media.
The two-hour meeting was loosely structured, allowing the socially-distanced attendees to freely stand and voice their opinion. Topics included the need for a chaplain in area law enforcement agencies, a call for diversity in those agencies and in local government, bullying and a desire to teach children better race relations from an early age, among others.
Dr. Bernice Belt, a local faith leader, was one of the attendees at the first two meetings.
“Our experiences mean something and so we want our experiences to be taken seriously,” she said after sharing a story of sexual harassment by an officer not long after she moved to the area more than two decades ago. “We don’t want to be patted on, we don’t want to be told it’ll be all right, we don’t want to be patty-caked and we don’t want to be pitied. And we don’t need to be rescued. What we need is a community relationship, individually and collectively.”
Belt encouraged everyone to become a participant in their community, to “be seen” and “get involved” with the local NAACP chapter, regardless of race. The involvement could help make better neighbors of us all, she said.
The idea of neighbors was pervasive during the meeting, as many pushed for increased community involvement from law enforcement officers.
Veretta Hurt spoke at length about the importance of acknowledging the root issue at play in the discussions.
“The seed of the problem is racism and we’ve got to get to that. We’ve got to admit that that is a problem,” Hurt said. “All it’s going to take is one bad policeman to ruin everything … so we have to stay on the ball and stay on top of it.
“You ain’t going to have peace until there’s justice. If you truly want to make a difference, get into the neighborhood.”
A frequent attendee of protests surrounding police brutality, Tre’shawn Dillard echoed her sentiments.
“Not enough of you are getting out anymore … and getting to know the communities that you all police because some cops already got a mindset that this is a bad community … that everybody in the community is a bad apple,” Dillard said. “There’s always two sides to every story. We’re constantly being disrespected.
“Some of us have bad names and have made bad choices but we’re still human beings, we’ve still got a heart and we’ve still got family.”
The leader of the Islamic Center of Paducah, Imam Ali Hassan, stressed the importance of fighting for equity rather than equality. Equity, he explained, provides for everyone to have what they need for success while equality can only produce those results if everyone starts from the same place.
“We need equity in this country, and in this city, to see a change,” Hassan said. “Equity is more important than equality because it puts us on a level playing field.”
The end goal for Paducah resident Brad Holland is fundamental: He wants to be treated with respect.
“I’m glad I’m in Paducah. I love Paducah, it’s where I grew up, and I hope none of those things that’s happening worldwide happens here because it will be detrimental to this town,” he said. “I don’t want another statue, I don’t want another street named after me, I don’t need another holiday. Just treat me right. Treat me like a man, treat me like a human being.”
Holland spoke about the need for continued efforts in the fight for racial equity.
“America, as a whole, is beginning to feel the effects of what the Black community has been suffering for a long time,” he said. “This racial thing — this is like a workout. If you want a better diet, you do it on a day-to-day basis. It’s got to be a lifestyle.”
Clymer was satisfied with the meeting, calling the results “outstanding.”
Another unity meeting is not scheduled and Clymer isn’t sure that the conversation is his to facilitate. Moving forward, the judge-executive will be encouraging other agencies and groups to host their own internal discussions like Thursday evening’s, which he ended on a hopeful note.
“All I can do is what I can do from who I am. I think each individual (here) and your friends and your families can take this up and build on it,” the judge-executive said.
“We’re fortunate that we’re in this little community here where I think we have the potential, if we’re dedicated and willing to put the effort into it, that we could make a heck of a change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.