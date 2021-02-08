A McCracken County judge on Friday continued a case involving three men charged with murder.
Jermaine Harris, Christopher Howard and Demonta Woodward face charges in connection to a shooting last August in Paducah.
A 32-year-old man was killed, and four others were injured.
The shooting occurred Aug. 8, 2020 on Boyd Street, where a crowd of people had gathered outside for festivities. Keyshawn Childress, 32, of Mounds, was shot and later died at a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital.
Four additional people, including Woodward, were injured in the shooting. The other three were identified by police as Keenan Parson, 25, of Marion, Illinois, and Cynthia White, 28, and Miranda Williams, 29, both of Paducah.
Police said an investigation revealed an “ongoing, violent feud” between two groups of people from Mounds and Cairo, Illinois. Members of the two groups visited attended the Paducah festivities the day of the shooting, according to a news release from police during that time. The members encountered each other on Boyd Street and “words were exchanged.”
Police said several of them had handguns and multiple shots were fired.
Police said Howard and Harris, both of Cairo, and Woodward were identified as three of the shooters involved in a “gun battle” that resulted in Childress’ death. Howard and Harris were arrested in September — Howard in Columbia, Missouri, and Harris in Carbondale, Illinois.
Harris, Howard and Woodward are scheduled to be back in court May 21.
