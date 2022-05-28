The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s June 2 Power in Partnership breakfast will feature Paducah native Benjamin Beaton, federal district judge for the Western District of Kentucky. The program will also include the Leadership Paducah Class #35 graduation ceremony.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Pre-registration is required by no later than noon on Tuesday, May 31 at paducahchamber.org. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $20.
As a federal district judge for the Western District of Kentucky, Beaton hears criminal and civil cases from the court’s Paducah, Louisville, Owensboro, and Bowling Green divisions. Before becoming a judge, he was a litigation partner and co-chair of the appellate practice group at Squire Patton Boggs, LLP, a law firm with more than 40 offices around the world.
He’s also taught as an adjunct professor of constitutional law at the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, volunteered in Uganda as a legal fellow focusing on property rights for widows and orphans for the International Justice Mission, and practiced for several years in the litigation group of Sidley Austin, LLP, in Washington, DC.
Beaton graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School, Centre College, and Columbia Law School before serving as a law clerk to Judge Raymond Randolph of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.