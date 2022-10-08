The Delta Regional Authority has approved a $1.7 million grant to fund an ongoing Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Line extension project to Barkley Regional Airport.
The JSA would use the funds to connect the airport’s new terminal and 20 homes to public sewer infrastructure.
The Critical Infrastructure Fund grant, filed by the Purchase Area Development District, addresses unmet public infrastructural needs, including transportation and flood control.
“I’m just thankful for the Purchase Area Development District; their (executive) director Jeremy Buchanan worked with us on getting our application right,” JSA Executive Director John Hodges told The Sun. “He pretty much walked it through, and I’m thankful for that because any time you can get a grant to offset your capital costs — that’s a very good thing.”
In an August letter, McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman urged the Delta Regional Authority and Kentucky Department of Local Government to prioritize the “much-needed” sewer line.
“Officials of the (Gov. Andy) Beshear administration were helpful and supportive in bringing the grant back to life because it appeared to be either a dead issue or earmarked for funding at a much lower level,” Bartleman, also a JSA sewer board member and DRA Leadership Institute graduate, wrote in an email to The Sun.
In the letter, Bartleman said the grant application detailed replacing a 1960s-era processing plant sewer for eventual economic development on the airport campus and undeveloped land along the sewer line.
“The impact if that package plant fails is that the terminal ceases to operate because it can’t operate sanitary facilities,” Hodges said. “They’re not in any jeopardy of that happening; they just want to be proactive.”
“It also is a critical public safety issue because the National Guard Armory and the National Weather Service station are located on the airport campus,” Bartleman wrote. “When the National Guard was activated and stationed at the armory during the 2009 ice storm, the package sewer plant was overloaded and did not meet the demands of the guardsmen.”
The JSA was formed in 1999 to operate and maintain the city and county’s combined sewer system — some infrastructure dating to 1899. The utility nonprofit’s revenue stems from wastewater treatment and line extensions.
A tech startup later plans to research and develop commercial drone activities on airport land. The University of Kentucky College of Engineering offers a future aviation engineering program through West Kentucky Community and Technical College, which also provides a future aerospace training program.
