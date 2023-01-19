Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative President/CEO Greg Grissom provided members of the Rotary Club of Paducah some history of the organization and challenges it faces moving forward during a Wednesday address.
“A lot has changed since the last time I spoke here,” Grissom said.
JPEC provides electricity to approximately 32,000 members across its six counties of service area.
“JPEC was formed in the 1930s and we are a nonprofit co-op,” Grissom said. “Our elected board is tasked with providing electric services to the county area at the least cost possible. Any margins that are left are allocated to our members. There are no shareholders that get a dividend and no profits distributed to anyone.”
Grissom spoke on a number of challenges that JPEC has been facing in recent years, from a severe supply crunch to a lowering population and electricity usage in the area.
“If you drive around the edges of Paducah, you would think that we are growing,” he said. “But if you look at kilowatt hour sales, you see the trend is actually falling. We don’t have the rate of growth on residential single-family homes or apartment complexes that we would like. But what really drives that decline is we’re not growing as commercial and industrial sectors.”
Supplies have also been difficult to get for the last few years with increasing delays and increased prices across the board.
“We have supply agreements with cooperative utility distributors that provide us all of our hardware,” Grissom said. “We’ve notified our members that the supply chain issues have delayed some of our work orders. We continue to monitor that every day, looking at trying to project our work and comparing it to the inventories we have on hand. Some of our lead times have quadrupled and the prices for supplies have, too.”
Grissom also spoke on the three major concerns of JPEC on a daily basis — safety, reliability and affordability.
“Safety is the foremost metric that we look at,” he said. “Everyone in this room understands that our product is a wonderful servant but a terrible master. There is no room for error. Safety is discussed at every staff meeting, every all employee meeting, every board meeting. We also were very concerned about the public side of safety. As farm equipment has grown in size, Our exposure and risk in those county areas has grown exponentially.”
Reliability is something that JPEC prides itself on.
“Reliability is key,” he said. “A momentary bleeding causes problems. We work hard every day trying to improve the system.”
Grissom relished the opportunity to speak at the event.
“This was wonderful,” he said. “Anytime we get a chance to communicate what’s happening in the co-op. We want to continue to try to be as open and transparent with our members and this is how we do that.”
