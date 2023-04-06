Storms that passed through western Kentucky Wednesday afternoon caused widespread outages across the Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative service territory. Initial damage assessments show approximately 15 broken poles and 55+ individual outages affecting more than 1,200 consumer-members, according to a JPEC news release.
A company spokesman said restoration efforts began Wednesday and were to continue as long as it is safe to do so. All JPEC personnel as well as contracted crews are working to repair damages. While darkness slowed the restoration process, plans were to work through the night.
“Widespread outages take time to restore. While we will work as quickly as it is safe to do so, if you have a medical necessity that requires electricity, you will want to consider making other arrangements until your service is restored,” according to the news release.
The public is reminded to stay clear of downed lines, treat all powerlines as if they are energized, and notify JPEC or your electric provider of the location.
Due to the high number of phone calls anticipated, customers are reminded they can report your an outage through the smarthub app or by texting 855-938-3622. You may also dial 1-800-633-4044.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.