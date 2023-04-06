Storms that passed through western Kentucky Wednesday afternoon caused widespread outages across the Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative service territory. Initial damage assessments show approximately 15 broken poles and 55+ individual outages affecting more than 1,200 consumer-members, according to a JPEC news release.

A company spokesman said restoration efforts began Wednesday and were to continue as long as it is safe to do so. All JPEC personnel as well as contracted crews are working to repair damages. While darkness slowed the restoration process, plans were to work through the night.

