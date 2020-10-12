Two area utility providers — the Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative and the West Kentucky Rural Electrical Cooperative Corporation — joined over 60 others throughout the state to aid a Louisiana power provider in the wake of Hurricane Delta this week.
A four-man crew from JPEC left for DeRidder, Louisiana, to help in the recovery of Beauregard Electric Cooperative — a company that serves over 42,000 consumers in the area just north of Lake Charles — Saturday morning.
The storm caused serious damage to the infrastructure of the utility group, leaving their entire consumer base without electricity. This has happened just three times in the company’s 80-year history — Hurricane Rita in 2005, Hurricane Laura a few weeks ago and now a third with Hurricane Delta.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who are beginning the process of picking up and rebuilding” said JPEC President & CEO Greg Grissom. “We hope that the crew from JPEC can help in some way with that process.”
The hurricane made landfall late Friday evening as a Category 2 hurricane, sweeping the southwest portion of the state and leaving more than 90,000 people without electricity at the peak of the storm. This happened in the same area that was devastated by Hurricane Laura in August, when JPEC and WKRECC crews also provided aid.
“Hurricane Delta came ashore in the already storm-torn southwest Louisiana and moved northeastward through the state, causing damage to all our ALEC member electric cooperatives’ systems,” said Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives (ALEC) CEO Jeff Arnold. “The Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives has once again initialized our mutual-aid network to recruit help from line workers from other states to assist in the recovery.”
Chris Perry, president and CEO of Kentucky Electrical Cooperatives, was preparing his people to be dispatched well before Delta was dealing out on-shore damage.
“Even before Delta made landfall, co-op crew members in Kentucky were already communicating that they wanted to help,” Perry said. “By responding to natural disasters in other states, Kentucky co-op crews gain invaluable experience to help them respond to outages here at home.
“We are praying for the safety of co-op crews and the people they are helping.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.