Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative will join the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in celebrating its 25 lineworkers as part of National Lineworker Appreciation Day on Monday.
Every day, lineworkers face immense risks. Carrying heavy gear, they regularly scale 40-foot poles near high-voltage power lines, and often in the wake of nature’s worst moments. The profession is among the 25 most dangerous jobs in the country, according to Scott Adair, vice president of human resources, communications and member services.
JPEC lineworkers maintain nearly 3,000 miles of high voltage lines across six counties, keeping the lights on for over 30,000 consumer-member accounts.
“Our lineworkers are heroes in every sense of the word,” said JPEC President & CEO, Greg Grissom “We count on them to get us through some of our darkest hours, day or night and we appreciate their dedication to the service of our consumer-members. We dedicate this special day of recognition to express our gratitude.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.