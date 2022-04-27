The Kentucky Public Service commission has approved a rate increase for Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation, increasing rates by about 67 cents a day or $20 a month for residential customers.
JPEC had previously made a request for a rate increase of 15.2% with the KPSC in October, which was denied by KPSC on April 8.
The proposal had also included small price increases for both single-phase and three-phase commercial customers, with single-phase comparable to the commercial rate increase.
The Kentucky Public Service commission rejected the proposal, and offered alternative rates, which JPEC accepted.
Residential customers can expect a small increase in their bill, with their fixed charge a month increasing from $16.40 a month to $20.35 a month. This is about a $3.95 increase a month. There is also an increase to the energy charge (based on kilowatt-hour usage) from 10.078 cents per kWh to 11.4635 cents per kWh.
In order to decrease the burden on residential customers, this rate increase also applies to commercial customers as well.
Small commercial single-phase customers can expect an increase to the same amount charge that residential customers receive.
Small commercial three-phase customers can expect an increase from $24.90 to $32.27 a month, and the energy charge to increase from 9.701 cents to 10.055 cents per kWh.
According to JPEC, the rate increase is primarily being made to offset the rising cost of tree trimming and vegetation management, while also being used to combat the steady decline in electricity usage since 2008.
“The increase granted was lower than requested and will have a direct effect on our vegetation management efforts,” Greg Grissom, president and CEO of JPEC, said in a statement.
The approved increase was slightly lower than the proposal, having been expected to increase rates by about $1.30 more a month than what was approved.
JPEC serves around 30,000 customers in Kentucky, spread across Ballard, Carlisle, Graves, Livingston, Marshall and McCracken counties. The utility has also not increased its base rate since 2008.
“Increasing the rates our consumer-members pay remains our last choice, but our consumer-members should notice a positive change due to the work we are doing each day to improve your electric service,” Grissom said.
JPEC had noted in its initial rate increase request that base rates have increased by less than $4.7 million over the past 13 years, their energy sales have declined, while the cost to purchase power and their costs of conducting business have increased.
The rate increase started prorated as of April 8, and begins in full with the May bill.
