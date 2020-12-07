JPEC donates $1K to Starfish Orphan Ministry

The Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative spread some holiday cheer last week, announcing a $1,000 donation to Paducah’s Starfish Orphan Ministry.
This donation, JPEC president and CEO Greg Grissom said, was an effort to assist a local nonprofit in a time of great difficulty.
“The difficulties of 2020 are forcing families to make decisions that come down to basic necessities and we wanted to help,” Grissom said. “Our donation alone certainly won’t change the world, but we are proud to know that it will make a difference one child at a time.”
Starfish Orphan Ministry aims to help children who do not have a family to support them. Locally they serve between 4,000 and 5,000 families each year across six counties in western Kentucky, providing clothes, shoes, coats, car seats, baby items, housewares, toiletries, furniture, beds and appliances.
They also provide Christmas gifts for children who would not get them otherwise. Because of the pandemic, many planned fundraisers have not taken place. The group’s usual toy drives to help with collecting close to 1,800 gifts, but that didn’t take place this year due to donors limiting the number of nonprofits they are helping.
“We had no idea how God would provide this year, but we didn’t lose faith. When JPEC called and said that they were making this unexpected donation, we were so excited, because it will go a long way in providing the toys and gifts that we still need,” said Starfish Orphan Ministry executive director Laura Roberts. “This gift will impact about 100 children in our community who have been through a tough year already.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.