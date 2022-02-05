Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative announced Friday it was sending crews to aid West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative in western Kentucky.
Six 2-men crews from JPEC went to WKRECC on Friday morning to assist with restoration efforts caused by the ice storm that passed through our area. As of Friday morning, JPEC said 92 outages were impacting nearly 1,200 consumer-members.
“We are happy to assist WKRECC in their time of need and hope to be able to help restore service to their membership as safely and quickly as possible. Now that we have been able to assess the local needs of our service area, our crews will move to assist with the restoration efforts taking place at WKRECC,” JPEC President & CEO Greg Grissom said, in a news release.
JPEC officials said it's part of a nationwide network of electric cooperatives that assist each other in times of natural disasters. They have provided assistance numerous times to other cooperatives in Kentucky and across the southeast following hurricanes, tornadoes and ice storms.
Since the national network of transmission and distribution infrastructure is owned by electric cooperatives, distribution systems are built to federal standards. Line crews from any co-op in America can arrive on the scene ready to provide emergency support, secure in their knowledge of the system’s engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.