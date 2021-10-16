Journey from Reidland band to hockey showman is 'KRAZY!'

It’s crazy to think that a kid from Paducah who spent his formative years on the baseball field at Noble Park trying to get on base by not swinging at any pitches and who stuck with the Reidland school band despite an initial rocky relationship with the French horn would end up a prized part of a National Hockey League team’s home ice experience.
But it’s not. It’s KRAZY! “Krazy Kyle” to be exact.
It’s also crazy that Kyle Hankins just started his 19th year as the Nashville Predators’ game organist when the team hosted their season opener Thursday. And what’s even crazier is that he got the gig because he was needing some “me time” and figured taking in a hockey game while playing music would do the trick.
Hankins and his wife, Paula, have three children — Madeline, Nicholas and Jonathan — and Kyle was a stay-at-home dad to the trio in 2002 when he came across an item in The Tennessean newspaper that the Preds were auditioning for an organist.
“I was looking for anything to get out of the house for a couple of hours,” Hankins recalled. “They were trying to add different things to the game experience and I thought, ‘I’m not necessarily an organist but I sure would like to go watch some hockey!’ ”
As part of his initial audition, he covered various tunes to get the crowds into the game. For the kicker, Hankins played Haddaway’s “What Is Love” and crushed his competition to earn the job.
“I gave it everything I had and by the grace of God, Gnash (the Predators’ saber-tooth tiger mascot) and the hockey gods, I’m still here,” he said.
It may seem like a far cry from his first piano lessons on Paducah’s Broadway to playing before 18,000 people in Bridgestone Arena along Nashville’s fabled Broadway, but music and sports have always been part of Hankins’ life. He spent six summers as a child playing baseball at Noble Park, which consisted of his first year praying not to get beaned by the pitcher but to draw a walk.
“My parents must have been extremely supportive,” Hankins said. “Can you imagine bringing your kid to watch them stand like a statue?”
His love of music developed from piano to the Reidland Elementary band where Mrs. Rosemary Cmarik recommended Hankins tackle the French horn. But after a frustrating introduction to the instrument, he opted for the drums and eventually marched snare during Greyhound football games while his folks, Harold and Shirley Hankins, were with the other band parents selling hot dogs and hot chocolate in the concession stand.
Hankins recalled the experiences of performing at Friday football games, traveling to band competitions on Saturdays, then returning late at night and making it to Reidland Baptist Church to play piano on Sunday mornings.
Family trips in the early 1970s meant heading to St. Louis for Six Flags and a Cardinals game. There, he nurtured his lifelong love of baseball and had the seed of sporting event entertainment planted by Busch Stadium organist Ernie Hays. Hays even played organ for the St. Louis Blues NHL team in its early days.
Before Hays’ death in 2012, Hankins emailed him and thanked him for his years of playing at the ballpark. Now, he said he hopes what he does might inspire a musical spark in some young fan.
“What’s cool is when parents bring their kids up and say, ‘Little Jimmy takes piano’ or ‘Little Suzy plays whatever,’ ” he said. “It’s not necessarily that they’ll be a sports organist, but just to continue to enjoy music.”
Belmont University brought Hankins to Nashville after graduating Reidland High School and music keeps him hustling around and beyond Music City. He is worship leader at Pleasant Heights Baptist Church in Columbia, Tennessee, and accompanist for the Nashville Children’s Choir, Pope John Paul II Preparatory School in Hendersonville, St. Joseph School in Madison, and for vocal students at Fisk University.
In his spare time, he also plays piano at Sid Gold’s Request Room karaoke bar in Nashville and is the organist for Vanderbilt University’s baseball team.
With so many things on his plate, playing to a packed arena of diehard Predators fans, casual fans, families and occasional country music icons is more like playing in front of family.
“I look to my left and I look to my right and I just see people that are there to enjoy a sporting event for a couple of hours and get away from the kids or parents or work and just sit back and yell at somebody just for fun,” Hankins said.
During the pandemic last year, the NHL continued but with spectators limited to family and friends of players and some team staffers. Still, “Krazy Kyle” played to tarped-off sections of seats and piped-in crowd noise. “I don’t know who I was trying to pump up? It was the weirdest thing,” he said. “I could run up and down the aisles. It was like being in church on a Thursday.”
Hankins and his “Krazy” nickname have also stuck with fans as much as former players Pekka Rinne, Ryan Ellis or Peter Forsberg. Making public appearances with anyone from kindergarteners to senior citizens, Hankins is introduced as “Kraaaazzzy Kyle!” He said it’s a “beautiful smokescreen” to separate his alter ego from everyday life. It has even earned him his own upcoming holiday craft beer from Tailgate Brewery and Pizza in Nashville called “Krazy Kyle Christmas Ale.”
With his appearances and antics, Hankins has become a sort of hockey ambassador for the team and town.
“It wasn’t like I was playing pickup hockey. This is an exciting sport that I probably should know more about,” he recalled of first learning the game. “You have two teams, two goals, three periods and the one who scores the most goals wins. That’s practically it. You can fill in the blanks: What is offsides? What is icing? All those things. Just come and enjoy the game.”
He still has relatives in Metropolis, but following his mother’s death in 2019 he rarely makes it back home to McCracken County. Still, the memories of summers at Noble Park, choir trips and band practice, smells of cut grass that beckon him to grab his glove, and tastes of local barbecue all play in his mind and senses just like the notes produced from his keys.
“I loved growing up in Paducah. Paducah is my home,” Hankins said, “and I await the day when Nobel Park amusement rides return.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.