Paducah’s city manager, Daron Jordan, has been on the job at City Hall for about four months now, and he stopped by The Carson Center on Wednesday to talk about the community with Paducah Rotarians.
Being relatively new to the community, Jordan took some time to share personal background about his family, his philosophy and to answer different questions from Rotarians. The Henderson native served as this week’s Rotary Club of Paducah speaker at The Carson Center.
He told attendees the city manager’s office is open.
“We want partnerships. We want to be out in the community. We want to hear from you,” Jordan said, adding that if people have “opportunities for solutions” the city wants to hear them.
He started his job as Paducah’s city manager in August, after a lengthy process that involved a nationwide candidate search, nearly 50 applicants and four overall finalists. Jordan came to Paducah from the city of Paris in Bourbon County, located near Lexington, where he served as city manager.
Among his remarks, Jordan said he’s heard several times during his tenure so far, that Paducah is “punching above its weight,” which he thinks is true. He also said he thinks the next challenge is to step up into the next weight class.
Rotarians asked Jordan a variety of questions, which included his perspective on a few of Paducah’s attributes, and a request for an update on the approximately $21 million City Block project at Second and Broadway.
He noted there was an approximately 8% in population growth shown in the last U.S. Census, which put Paducah’s population at more than 27,000.
“We have such an influx on a daily basis, so that 27,000-plus population that the U.S. Census has come out for the city of Paducah, it’s actually much larger than that,” he said, on attributes.
He also cited the city’s vision for a remote workers incentive program, which is one of the Paducah City Commission’s top 12 priorities, along with stormwater improvements, Southside enhancements, downtown, housing and others. The city launched its incentive program this year, receiving interest from people who live outside of the community about moving to Paducah to work remotely.
“I think we have a great opportunity there to expand on that. That also ties back into if we’re going to draw those folks in, we have to have the housing, and so we have to address housing for the community,” he added, on the program.
As for City Block, Jordan said it’s moving forward and the city’s very hopeful there will be a groundbreaking early next year. The project includes a boutique hotel, public space, parking and mixed-use residential and commercial space.
