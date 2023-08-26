JOPPA, IL — The recent weather events in the Joppa Maple Grove area have caused extensive damage to Maple Grove Elementary, leading to its closure and necessary repairs. The teachers and students were forced to relocate their classes to the high school while repairs are being made. With the move came a difficult challenge — needing to gather new supplies for classrooms to reestablish in person learning for elementary students within a matter of days. In response, the Joppa Maple Grove community is requesting donations of school supplies such as pencils, paper, and much more for the elementary students. Amazon and Scholastic wish lists have been established to assist teachers with their immediate needs. Amazon gift cards are also being accepted.
“The faculty, staff and students have been amazing this week, working hard to make sure the elementary students are back in the classroom on Monday,” says Wendy Wear, new principal of Joppa — Maple Grove.
