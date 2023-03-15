Matt Jones retires today from the Paxton Media Group after 25 years of service, serving as The Paducah Sun’s operational manager from December 2014 to January 2019 and as its general manager since January 2019. In his capacity at The Sun, Jones also worked with several of PMG’s weekly newspapers.

Jones also served as The Sun’s circulation director for four years and worked at the Metropolis Planet and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer before that, but his service goes beyond a resume list of positions.

