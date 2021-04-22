Eddie Jones, a McCracken County commissioner, was elected chair of the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization board Wednesday during the organization’s annual meeting.
He replaces Kevin Neal, Marshall County judge-executive, who has served as chair the past three years.
PACRO is the single point of contact designated by the U.S. Department of Energy to identify and reuse surplus assets from the DOE’s Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant site.
The organization uses proceeds from the surplus assets for job creation and economic development efforts in its member counties of Ballard, Graves, Marshall and McCracken in Kentucky as well as the city of Metropolis, Illinois. The board also includes representatives from area institutions of higher learning.
Richie Galloway, a Graves County commissioner, was elected vice-chair, replacing Betsy Flynn; John Summers, Ballard County commissioner, was elected treasurer, replacing outgoing member Sue Barfield, of Metropolis; and Allison Harpole was elected to continue as the board secretary.
Three new members were elected to the board: Don Canada, newly-elected mayor of Metropolis, replacing outgoing mayor and board member Billy McDaniel; Rick Abell, who serves as Metropolis city attorney, replacing Barfield; and Myrna Redfield, program manager at Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, was elected to an open position from the cleanup contractor at the DOE site.
In addition to Jones, Galloway and Summers, members re-elected to the board include: Terry Simmons, Ballard County; Andrew Ellison, Graves County; Neal and Flynn, Marshall County; McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray; Kevin O’Neill, West Kentucky Community and Technical College; Jordan Smith, Murray State University; and David Silverstein, UK College of Engineering.
