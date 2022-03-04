Luke Jones is in his third year of studying carpentry at the Marshall County Technical Center, and he has found that it is something he wants to make a career of.
The Marshall County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Jones said he chose carpentry over the other programs available at the technical center because it was the one that suited him best.
“I did try welding; I just wasn’t a huge fan,” he said. “I went to carpentry, and I just fell in love with it.
“I went into it not knowing much about it at all, but I learned a whole lot about it.”
Jones is doing cooperative work with Moss Construction LLC in Benton, building houses in and around Marshall County.
Jones won the regional SkillsUSA competition recently and will take part in the state carpentry competition in Louisville.
SkillsUSA is a program enabling students in technical centers to compete at the district, regional and state levels. There are competitions in carpentry, electricity, welding and more.
“I went into (the regional competition) doubting myself, but I pulled it through and got the win,” he said.
Shane Darnall is Jones’ instructor in carpentry and said he didn’t think that Jones would be very interested in carpentry when he started as a sophomore.
“Then, in the last couple of years, he’s really come on and has really become a great leader,” he said. “He really comes in and works hard to try to learn things about the trade.”
Darnall said that Jones has enjoyed his co-op work with Moss Construction.
“He’s enjoyed learning and getting a little more in-depth on the job, plus the training that he can get here in the shop,” he said. “That’s one thing that you can see the co-op program help is guys like Luke, when they go out on the job, they really see what it’s like.
“That makes or breaks people. People understand that it’s hard work. It’s very rewarding work, but it’s hard work, and Luke has really excelled at that. Kids either fall off or kids excel, and Luke has done awesome.”
After graduation, Jones plans to work for a contractor with an eye to owning his own business.
Jones is the son of Lori and J.T. Jones of Benton.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Marshall County Technical Center serves students from Marshall County High School, where it is located.
Along with carpentry, the area technology center offers courses in animal science, biomedical technology, carpentry, collision repair (auto body), computer science, early childhood development, electrical assistant, electrocardiogram technician, family consumer science, horticulture, medical administrative assistant, network administration, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, pre-nursing, web page design and welding.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
