Eight years in the Army had taken a toll on Gary Abanatha’s body.
The Paducah man said he spent some 15 years with back, hip and neck pain. His legs were three inches apart in length.
“It wasn’t really just one specific event but over time,” Abanatha said. “We did a lot of running, ruck-marching. (There was) a lot of heavy weight, walking in the sand, running on the pavement … it just took a wear-and-tear on my body.”
Last September, he underwent a minimally invasive procedure called sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion. The SI joint connects the pelvis and spine, keeping them from moving unnaturally and causing pain.
“The process he did was pinning the SI joint to the pelvis to keep it from shifting,” Abanatha said, referring to Dr. Brian Farrell, a neurosurgeon at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
“He followed through with everything,” he said, adding physical therapy and injections proved ineffective.
“Chiropractors manipulate the SI joint back in place … well, mine didn’t stay. I’d gone for years,” he said. “I did physical therapy and everything else. There are muscles holding your pelvis in place around your SI joint, and (doctors) wanted me to build them back up. They would put my SI joint back in place, then I’d do one exercise, and it was out again. It was almost like I didn’t have anything to hold it in place. It didn’t matter how much exercise — it never got better.”
Years of dealing with insurance followed learning about the procedure. Eventually, Veterans Affairs covered it.
“My doctors said, ‘Do these injections first,’ and said (about the surgery), ‘Yeah, that could be an option after we’ve tried everything,’ ” Abanatha said. “This was a six-month ordeal.”
Abanatha said the recovery process was better than gallbladder removal.
“Don’t get me wrong, I hurt for about two days. But I made myself get up. And after about two weeks, I felt confident in walking around,” he said. “My back still bothers me, but it’s better than what it was. I haven’t needed injections since my surgery, I haven’t even had spinal injections since surgery. I’m not saying there’s no pain, but I don’t think I realized how much pain I was in before the surgery.”
“I started exercising more, to get some weight off. I’ve been able to ride bikes and walk,” he said. “It was a chore to get out of bed, and I feel like I get up a little easier now.”
For advice to prospective patients, he said, “Try to be active after doing it. Don’t just lay around, because you’re going to be in worse shape longer.”
