BENTON — John Keith Pace, age 77, of Benton, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at his residence.
John was born on Dec. 27, 1943 in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Keith and Nelle Irvan Pace. He received a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University and worked as an office manager for the Farm Service Agency, formerly, Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service. In 1986, John was bestowed the honor of becoming a Kentucky Colonel by Gov. Martha Layne Collins. John was a huge fan of baseball, specifically the St. Louis Cardinals. He also loved watching the University of Kentucky and Murray State University Basketball. He was a member of Zion’s Cause Baptist Church.
John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gwyn Little Pace; two daughters, Sarah McGowan (Danny), of Paducah, and Elizabeth Owen, of Benton; and three grandchildren, Emma Grace Owen, Luke James Owen, and Eli George Owen.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Pace; and his parents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. — noon at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home.
A funeral service will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at noon at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Frazier officiating.
The family has asked that those who plan on attending to please wear face masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Blewett Cemetery Fund, ℅ Dennis Foust, 2057 US HWY 68W, Benton, KY 42025.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr are handling the arrangements.
