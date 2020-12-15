HICKORY — John H. Dowdy, 92, of Hickory, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Dowdy formerly worked as a farmer, dairy farmer, and at Lowes. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and a former Moose Club Member.
Surviving is his wife, Rebecca Dowdy of Hickory; two children, John R. (Debra) Dowdy and Tony Dowdy both of Kevil; three stepchildren, Patricia Decker, Douglas Davidson, and Russell Davidson; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two daughters, Cheryle Ladecker and Jennifer Jo Sullivan.
Funeral services will be at noon on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. David Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
