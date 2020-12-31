FANCY FARM — John Ed “Red John” Ballard, 73, of Fancy Farm, died at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the Henry County Rehab in Paris, Tennessee.
Mr. Ballard is survived by a sister, Daisy Dowdy of Cuba; three brothers, Charles Ballard and William York Ballard, both of Paducah, and Thomas L. Ballard of Farmington; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Martin and Rose Nell Brown Ballard.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm with the Rev. Darrell Venters officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield in charge of arrangements.
Family request donations made to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
