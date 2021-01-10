BOAZ — Tony Leidecker, 71, of Boaz, passed away at 11:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Tony attended Massac United Methodist Church and was a veteran of the United State Marines. Tony was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan. He enjoyed cattle farming and in his early years enjoyed ‘coon hunting, and enjoyed playing cards.
He was a retired Union Millright having worked in construction for many years.
Survivors include his special friend, Dianne Humphries; one son, Steven Leidecker and wife, Kimberly, of Boaz; one daughter, Jodie Sue Leidecker and husband, Wong DuDorjee, New York, NY; one sister, Sue Gill and husband, Bob, of Boaz; two brothers, Tom (Vickie) Leidecker of Graves County, Tim (Jarrod) Leidecker, of Paducah; four grandchildren, Lecky Leidecker, Anna Leidecker, Mimi Leidecker and Abby Leidecker; one great-granddaughter, Harmony Underwood; one step-grandson, Jason O’Neill; two step-great-grandchildren, Albany O’Neill and Treyson O’Neill; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his parents, Lonnie Thomas Leidecker and Anna Mae Thompson Leidecker.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home wilth the Rev. John Smithmier officiating. Burial will follow at the Herzog Cemetery on Old Mayfield Road with Military Honors. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, from 11 a.m. until service time at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
