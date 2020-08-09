Joe Edd Estes, 80, died August 5, 2020 in Cedar Park, Texas. Joe was born in 1940 to Elbert & Nola (Henson) Estes in Marshall County, Kentucky.
Joe married his love Peggy Marsh on April 15, 1961 in Woodstock Ill. Of that union two children were born, Keith & Kathy.
He was the County Road Commissioner for Greenwood Township for several years before starting his own business, Estes Excavating, in 1972. He followed his dream to Texas in 1982, but was drawn back to his roots of Kentucky in 1986, where he started a logging business. Texas called him back again in 1997 and continued in excavating and construction until his retirement.
He loved classic country music and was very knowledgeable of those old time stars. He was a great historian on many of the songs and artists.
He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was very proud of all their accomplishments relishing in the time he spent with them.
He is survived by his wife Peggy, son Keith Estes, daughter Kathy Brokaw, grandchildren Tara (Cole) Zenor, Tanya (Derrick) Raymer, William (Randi) Hooser, IV, Tanner (Laura) Estes & Makenzie (Austin) Shockey. Great-grandchildren Ansley, Beau, & Luke Zenor, Rylee, Jack, Reese, & Ryann Raymer, Braylon & Lacie Shockey, & Everly Rose Estes. Siblings Bobby Estes, Billy Estes, Joyce Greer, Fay Lutz & Jackie Estes.
Predeceased in death, parents Elbert & Nola Estes, sister Rebecca Williams. Brother-in-law Charles Church & nieces Ronda & Kim Church.
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Beck Funeral Home 1700 E. Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, Texas.
