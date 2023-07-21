MSU

Pictured at the signing of the guidelines for the Jody Cash Memorial Scholarship are: Murray Independent Schools Superintendent Coy Sammons; Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle; Linda Moore, ’79; Michelle Moore Cash, ’94; Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson; Towing for Toys CEO Monty McCuiston; Murray State University Executive Director of Development Dr. Tina Bernot; and Murray State University Director of Development for the College of Education and Human Services and University Libraries Brandon Anderson.

 Courtesy of Murray State University

MURRAY — Murray State University announced Thursday the establishment of the Jody Cash Memorial Scholarship, funded by gifts to the Murray State University Foundation from Towing for Toys through Monty McCuiston and friends and family of the late Chief Deputy Jody Cash, including his wife, Michelle Moore Cash.

According to a Murray State news release, the scholarship will assist students who have graduated from either Murray Independent High School or Calloway County High School and plan to study criminal justice with the intent of serving in the law enforcement profession.

