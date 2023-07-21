MURRAY — Murray State University announced Thursday the establishment of the Jody Cash Memorial Scholarship, funded by gifts to the Murray State University Foundation from Towing for Toys through Monty McCuiston and friends and family of the late Chief Deputy Jody Cash, including his wife, Michelle Moore Cash.
According to a Murray State news release, the scholarship will assist students who have graduated from either Murray Independent High School or Calloway County High School and plan to study criminal justice with the intent of serving in the law enforcement profession.
The news release said Cash served for over two decades in law enforcement in Kentucky, including almost two years with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, eight years with Kentucky State Police, six years as the assistant chief of the Murray State University Police Department, and another six years at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. He graduated from the Kentucky State Police Academy as valedictorian of Class #89 in 2011. During his esteemed career, he received the KSP Trooper of the Year and KSP Citation for Bravery both in 2014, among numerous other awards and recognitions.
Cash earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Murray State in 2003, and his wife Michelle earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Murray State in 1994, according to the news release.
Cash lost his life in the line of duty on May 16, 2022. Throughout his life, he was known for giving back to his community in many ways through his support of local charitable organizations. By establishing this scholarship, his family and friends continue that tradition by supporting students from local high schools and helping them obtain an education in their pursuit of a law enforcement career.
“We are very grateful to the family for establishing this memorial scholarship for Chief Deputy Jody Cash,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “This scholarship will be a wonderful legacy for Jody who left an indelible mark on the university, his family and friends and everyone he worked with during his lifetime.”
“Our community has always held a special place in the heart of Max’s 641 Towing Family and especially with the young children and their families who struggle each day,” said McCuiston of Towing for Toys.
“Towing for Toys strives each year to provide those children with toys and other needs at Christmas. Chief Deputy Jody Cash shared those same feelings with our young children and we couldn’t think of any better way to honor his legacy than to establish a memorial scholarship fund for our local high school graduates that want to further their education and pursue a career in law enforcement. It is not only an honor, but a privilege, for us to continue our mission and provide support to our community while honoring our fallen hero. Jody not only served and protected our community, he was also a servant leader in our community.”
“Thank you to Monty McCuiston for taking the initiative to establish a scholarship to honor Jody and to the Murray State Foundation for assisting in the process,” said Michelle Moore Cash.
“Education was an important component in Jody’s life and to be able to financially assist incoming freshmen in pursuing a degree at Murray State would be a high priority for him. He daily lived his mantra of helping others whether it was changing a tire for someone stranded on the side of the road or anonymously buying someone’s lunch. I join Monty in honoring a selfless man who took his oath to his profession seriously. He would be humbled by this endeavor. I encourage family and friends to join us with a contribution to his scholarship whenever you choose.”
The next application period for the scholarship will open in September for the fall of 2024, according to Murray State.
For more information on how to apply for the scholarship or any other scholarship at Murray State, call the Scholarship Office at 270-809-3225 or 800-272-4678 or contact the office by email at msu.scholarships@murraystate.edu.
The news release said contributions to the scholarship fund can be made by contacting the Office of Development at 270-809-3001 or by making a secure gift online at murraystate.edu/give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.