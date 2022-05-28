Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Environmental Service Worker- Full Time 3:30 pm — Midnight, Multi-Media Journalist/New Reporter, Teacher, Bank Teller, Farm Worker, Procurement and Logistics Specialist, Multi-Site Security Officer, Assistant Store Manager LaCenter, Dishwasher, Dietary Aide, Server, Inventory Specialty Coordinator- Murray, Heavy Equipment Operator — Shipping Crew- Livingston, Warehouse Material Handler, Children’s Librarian — Mayfield;
Cook — Full-time, Days, Rotate Weekends, Rural Mail Carrier- Metropolis, Shift Manager, Workforce Development Facilitator, Class A CDL — Regional Van Truckload, Human Resources Generalist, Maintenance Technician, Labor Pool — Murray Union, Warehouse Coordinator, Managers & Crew Members, Managers & Crew Members, Administrative Assistant II, Linehaul Deckhand — No Diploma or GED required!, Mold Preparer, Part-time Tech Support Representative
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, go to http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
