Kentucky Career Centers added openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Customer Service Representative-I (Calvert City), Environmental Service Supervisor-Full-time 1st shift (6:30a-3:00p), Department Supervisor (Murray), Manager, Human Resources, Customer Service Specialist, Transporter (Full time), CDL A Team Driver Hazmat — $150K + annually — $5K Sign-On Bonus, Route Sales Representative, Financial Counselor, Safety Specialist (Ballard County), Welder( Livingston County), Direct Support Professional (Benton), Cleaning Technician, Bookkeeper (Mayfield), Construction Operator 1, Truck Shop Maintenance Mechanic Hourly Afternoon $2,000 SIGN ON BONUS (Mayfield), Warehouse Clerk (Murray), Maintenance Technician (Electrical), Laborer-2nd shift, Fitter/Welder, Retail Management.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
