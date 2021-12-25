Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Multi-Site Security Officer Central Sterile Tech , Manager, Food Services, Warehouse Clerk- Murray, Assistant Store Manager, Plant Process Engineer Job-Calvert City, Licensed Clinical Social Worker-Benton, Catering Lead;
Medical Billing Customer Support Remote, Housing specialist, Machine Operator/Forklift, Vessel Chief Engineer, Laborer, RN Critical Care 7p-7a, Paramedic, Environmental Service Worker, Entry Level Security Officer, Production Manager,
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
