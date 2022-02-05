Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Class B Local Delivery Driver, Farm worker — Graves County, Assistant Store Manager — Calvert City, Fork Lift Operator, Transportation Supervisor, Bartender, Maintenance Technician, Teller, Plant Operator, Children’s Librarian — Graves County, Pre- school Teacher, Sitter, Crew Dispatcher, Patient Care Customer Service Coordinator- Murray, Rail Track Maintainer, Welder, InSite Driver — Calvert City, Warehouse Clerk- Murray, Collection Specialist, Access Control Security Officer, Direct Support Professional — Benton, Utility Worker- first Shift, Diesel Maintenance Tech, Electrician- Graves County, Extension Agent — Graves County.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
