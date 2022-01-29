Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Production Operators & Helpers, Cook — Full-time, Days, Rotate Weekends, Entry Level Operator, Maintenance Mechanic, Receptionist, Class A CDL — Regional Truck Driver, Fixed Plant Operator- Livingston County, Charge Nurse, Orthotic Fitter, Customer Service Rep, Blood Collection Staff — Entry Level, Extension Staff Assistant — Trigg County, Administrative Assistant, Warehouse Material Handler, Linehaul Deckhand, General Cleaner (2nd shift Full Time), Human Resources, Retail Staff, Forklift Operator — Part-Time, Medical Billing Customer Support- Murray, Delivery Driver I, Materials Coordinator- Day Shift, Farm Worker, Respiratory Therapist- Murray, Fiberglass Roller — Referral Coordinator, Sales Trainee, Operations Manager, Baker.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs, go to http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
