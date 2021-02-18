From Feb 10th to Feb 17th the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted)
Security Officer, Outside Sales Representative, RN-Cath Lab - FT - 7a-5:30p, Pest Technician Trainee, Termite Technician Trainee, drill helper-Mayfield, Manager, Civil Project ESS/CCP Support - 511053-West Paducah, LPN Pulmonology, Medical Assistant FLOAT - *Paducah, KY*, Public Affairs Specialist, Security Officer - FT- (Third shift) - 6p-6a, Unit Coordinator - CCU/Third Shift - & Flexible hours, Environmental Services Worker I - FT - 7a-3:30p, Medical Assistant - Paducah OB/GYN, News Associate Producer, Web Producer, Insurance Representative, Radiology Technician, Food Service Worker, Caregiver, CDL Driver, Shoreside Marine Engineer, Production Engineer-Dispersions 1-Calvert City, Maintenance Technician-Metropolis, Retail Sales Associate-Benton, Therapist, Certified Nursing Assistant-Mayfield, Laundry Assistant, Transportation-Metropolis, Fresh Food Coordinator-Calvert City, Diesel Mechanic-Calvert City
If you have a question that is related to your specific Unemployment case, please go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx. Click the "Contact" link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red "Email your UI Question to: UI Questions" near the top. Click the “UI Questions” link. Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form. In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question,” space, please start with a one or two word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” to help us serve you quicker.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career
