From July 8-13, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Staff Plant Instrument Engineer Job — Calvert City, Administrative Assistant, General Cleaner (2nd shift part time), Distribution Operations Clerk Medical Equipment — Murray, Phlebotomist-Full Time day shift, Delivery Merchandiser (CDL Required), Human Resources/Administrative Assistant — Calvert City, Fixed Maintenance-Nights — Livingston County, Patient Access Coordinator, Laborer, Sales Trainee, Trip Pilot, Utility Locator Technician, Inventory Specialist — Murray, Water/Wastewater Project Manager, Branch Office Administrator, Customer Service Rep, Production Worker — Benton, Sales Associate, Construction Worker, Sales Associate, Child Care Assistant, Asphalt Roller Operator, Food Service Worker, Medical Assistant
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, go to http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.