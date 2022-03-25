Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
General Laborer, Field Technician, Utility Locating - Mayfield, Human Resources Specialist, Software Developer, Warehouse and Delivery Driver Associate - Murray, Farmworker- Graves County, Pharmacy Tech, Medical Billing Customer Support Remote, Legal Assistant, Administrative Assistant I, Propane Sales & Delivery Specialist, Maintenance Technician, Production Helper, Substation Technician-TN, Class A CDL - Regional Truck Driver, Production Helper, Restaurant Server, Bartender, Correctional Officer I- MO, Case Records Clerk, Train Conductor, Labor Pool - Murray Union, Entry Level Operator, Columbus Fleet Deckhand, Licensed Practical Nurse.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, go to http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
Paducah Convention and Expo Center banquet and catering department has an immediate need for: kitchen positions, prep, utility, cook and supervisory cook; front of the house positions include pre-event prep/setup, event servers and support staff; back of house/front of house float; maintenance/housekeeping. Pay based on experience, second chance employer.
For more information email david@paducahconventions.org or call (270)408-1346.
