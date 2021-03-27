From March 17-24 the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
RN- Full Time- 7P-7A — Tele/Progressive Care, Unit Secretary (HUC) — FT — 4B — Shift varies, General Cleaner (School Day Porter)-Bardwell, Class A CDL Driver, Fleet Pilot, Production Engineer-Wickliffe, Painter-Calvert City, Sales Agronomist — Crop Advisor-Mayfield, Merchandising Specialist, Caregiver-Mayfield, Registered Nurse-Mayfield, Package Handler, Service Technician-Calvert City, Seasonal Operations Support Back To Search Results-Mayfield, Educator II — FT, Nurse Assistant, Fleet Probationary Deckhand/Experienced Deckhand — Cairo, Ill.;
Local Transport Driver (2nd Shift), Logistics Adjunct Faculty Pool, Family Medicine, Pharmacy Technician, Bartender, Server, Merchandiser, Otolaryngologist, Family Practice Physician, Control Room Operator-Mayfield, Project Management Adjunct Faculty Pool, Emergency Coordinator-Metropolis, Allied Health Adjunct Faculty Pool, Allied Health Adjunct Faculty Pool, Kitchens Cafe Positions, Nursing Instructor, Nurse Practitioner-Benton, Hematologist, Carryout, Groundskeeper-Wickliffe, Orthotic Fitter, Physical Therapist Assistant.
If you have a question that is related to a specific unemployment case, go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx. Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top. Click the “UI Questions” link.
Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form. In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question,” space, start with a one- or two-word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” to provide quicker service.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career,
