From Dec, 23-30, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Phlebotomist/Driver — Paducah, Orthotic Fitter, Security Officer, Full Time Car Wash Attendants, Office Manager-Clinton, Full and Part Time Sales/Driver Positions-Mayfield, Janitor, Trimmer, Customer Experience Coordinator, Account Clerk II, Hes 21St Century Program Certified Teacher, Groundperson, Social Service Assistant-Benton, Labor, Special Education Teacher, Line Cook, Restaurant Cashier, Mchs 5 School Resource Officer Sro, Registered Nurse, Wrestling Coach, Accounts Receivable Representative, Assistant Professor Term, Retail Store Manager, Certified Nursing Assistant, Patient Access Coordinator — Paducah, Cashier — CASHI03444, RN — 3A-Ortho/Neuro, Full-time (7p-7a), Department Supervisor;
Janitor, RN- Full Time (7p-7a) Tele/Progressive Care, RN- Full Time (7P-7A) Tele/Progressive Care, Home Care Registered Nurse, Healthcare Customer Associate — Designated Hitter, Restaurant Manager, Delivery Driver-Mayfield, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Merchandising, Sandwich Artist, Lot Associate, Designer — Kitchen/Bath, Salesperson, Engineer — FT — First, Phlebotomist — FT — (6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.) Call and Weekends, Guest Screening Team Leader-1st shift, Patient Care Tech (unlicensed) — ED -(2nd shift) — 11a-11p, Cook — Fulltime — Shift; Hours will vary.
If you have a question related a specific unemployment case,go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx. Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top.
Click the “UI Questions” link. Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form. In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question,” space, start with a one- or two-word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” to help provide quicker service.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
