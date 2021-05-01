From April 21-28, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Flight Paramedic — AEL 157 — Paducah, KY, Executive Producer, Cashier — CASHI04052, Cook, Food & Beverage Director-Mayfield, Orthotic Fitter, Material Handler — MATER04022, Warehouse Associate, Operations Supervisor I, Contract Technical Writer, Security Escort, Project Manager-Switch Yard Dismantlement, Bookkeeper, Payroll, Host/Hostess-Mayfield, Dish Washer, Senior Care Provider In, Merchandiser-Benton, Homegoods Maintenance, Lifestyle360 Program Director, Bartender, Restaurant Shift Supervisor, Inventory Supervisor, Carside/Take, Help Desk Technician-Kevil, Property Adjuster II, Line Cook, Merchandiser-Mayfield, Senior Retail Stocking Associate, Neurologist, Team Leader, Host/Hostess, Receptionist, Evs Service Worker Prn-Mayfield.
Hiring events outside planned at the Kentucky Career Center, 416 S. Sixth St., Paducah, include: Tuesday, May 4, Pilgrim’s, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., increased pay rates and sign-on bonus; and Wednesday May 5, Temps Plus, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 75 openings, bring two forms of identification.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
