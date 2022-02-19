Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Medical Assistant, Machine Operator — 3rd Shift, Store Manager, Class A CDL Delivery Driver, Bank Teller, General Laborer, Inventory Specialist- Murray, Service Technician, Cashiers, Plant Production Worker, Farmworker, Phlebotomist Lead Plant Electrical Engineer Job — Calvert City, Training Manager , Foster Parent Recruiter — Benton, PBX Operator , Office Clerk , Fixed Maintenance — Livingston, Housing Specialist , Cook II, Central Sterile Tech.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed visit. http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
Hiring event
Temps Plus will hold a hiring event Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4720 Village Square Drive, Paducah. Call 270-444-0030 for more information.
Paducah Convention and Expo Center banquet and catering department has an immediate need for kitchen positions: prep, utility, cook and supervisory cook; front of the house positions including pre-event prep/setup, event servers and support staff; back of house/front of house float; maintenance and housekeeping.
Pay based on experience, second chance employer. For more information email david@paducahconventions.org or call 270-408-1346.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.