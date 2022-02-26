Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Medical Assistant Urgent Care, Warehouse Operations Clerk- Murray, Farmworker- Graves County, Packaging Operator -Calvert City, Machine Operator, Prosthetist Orthotis, Dishwasher, CDL A Driver Hazmat- Calvert City, Operations Assistant Manager, Bartender, Fixed Maintenance- Livingston County, Vehicle Maintenance Mechanic — Calvert City, Technician, Quality Assurance- Murray, Multi-Trade Maintenance Tech, Cashiers, Fixed Maintenance- Livingston, Restaurant Server, Patient Access Coordinator, Warehouse Loader (Part Time), Merchandiser.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, go to http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
The banquet and catering department of the Paducah Convention and Expo Center has an immediate need for: kitchen positions — prep, utility, cook and supervisory cook; front of the house positions — pre-event prep/setup, event servers and support staff; back of house/front of house float; maintenance /housekeeping.
Pay based on experience, second chance employer. For more information, email david@paducahconventions.org or call (270)408-1346.
