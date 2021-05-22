From May 12-19, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Laborer, Production Supervisor, Senior Manager — Manufacturing Technology-Calvert City, Instrument and Electrical Technician II-Benton, Chemical Engineer-Benton, Assistant Manager, Store Manager, Catchers — Afternoons/Mid-Mayfield, Automotive Detailer, Chart Retrieval Specialist-Benton, Dispersions Production Supervisor 1-Calvert City, Utility Locator Technician, SAS Magazine Merchandiser-Benton, Geotechnical EIT, Resident Assistant — AL-Mayfield, Local Route Driver-Mayfield, City Manager, Technician, Floor, Pca — Med/Surg Unit-Mayfield, Senior Care Provider In, Housekeeper, Physical Therapist, Registered Dietitian-Calvert City, Hatcher Cleaner-Hickory, Chart Retrieval Specialist-Benton, Cvt Technician -Echocardiography Prn-Mayfield, Assistant Manager, Security Officer, Electrician-Mayfield, Home Care Aide-Metropolis, Local Transport Driver (2nd Shift), Maintenance Supervisor — Planning 1.
Pilgrim’s Pride will hold a hiring event outside at the Kentucky Career Center Paducah from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m on June 1, 15, 29. Hiring production and truck drivers; sign-on bonus and benefits offered.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.