Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Office Coordinator — Benton, Plant Supervisor- Calvert City, Fitter/ Welder, Laborer Fuel Delivery Driver, Income Tax Preparer, Direct Support Professional -Benton, Fork Lift Operator, Non-Residential Advocacy Specialist, Security Officer- FT — 6a-6p, Account Executive, Material Handler- Murray, Restaurant Server, Assistant Store Manager Paducah, Pharmacy Tech, Caregiver / Home Health Aide / Personal Care Attendant / CNA, Service Technician, Plant Operator — Nights- Calvert City, Construction Laborer, Registered Nurse Case Manager, Line Cook, Cement Masons/Concrete Finishers, Patient Care Customer Service Evenings & Weekends Remote.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, go to http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.