Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
CDL A Team Driver Hazmat, Athletic Trainer, Security Officer, Patient Access & Financial Counseling Manager, Technician, Quality Assurance — Murray, Supervisor, Human Resources, General Cleaner, Laborer, Welder- 3rd Shift, Service Technician, Warehouse Team Member, Medical Assistant, Case Manager — Benton, Housing Services Coordinator, General Laborer, Fixed Maintenance — Livingston County, Supply Chain Associate, Registered Nurse, Customer Service Representative (Inside Sales), Production Assistant, Maintenance Technician, Plant Production Worker, Sr. Transportation Supervisor, Maintenance — Calvert City, Patient Access Coordinator, Farmworker.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, go to http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.