From Feb. 24-March 3, the Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Branch Office Administrator — Benton, KY — 53632BR, Flight Paramedic — AEL 157 — Paducah, KY, Orthotic Fitter, Director of Operations- BHMG West Region, Retail Management — Paducah, KY and Surrounding Area, Sales Associate PT-Calvert City, Senior Chemist Lab Supervisor Job-Calvert City, Soils Lab Technician, Summer Camp Coordinator, Information Security Director-Farmington, Security Guard, Senior Director, Product Management — Analytics & Analytics Platform In-Sedalia, Delivery Driver/Courier/Swing Shift — DOT — $18.86 per hour with benefits;
General Cleaner (Carlisle CO Schools Substitute), PRN Position for Resident Assistant-Mayfield, Resident Assistant-Mayfield, HVAC Branch Manager, Delivery Driver/Courier Full Time — DOT — 10:30 AM-7:30 PM $17.79 per hour with benefits, Ae — Sales Leader — Us, Automotive Guest Advisor, Assistant Manager, Cashier, Independent Representative-Bardwell, Housekeeping Assistant, Stock Associate, Customer Service Advisor, Retail Sales Associate, Maintenance Technician-Mayfield, Sandwich Artist, Assistant Manager-Benton.
If you have a question that is related to a specific unemployment case, go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx. Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top. Click the “UI Questions” link.
Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form. In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question,” space, start with a one- or two-word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” for quicker service.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.