From June 24-July 1, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Front Desk Receptionist-Mayfield, Food & Beverage Director, Indirect Lending Support Representative I, Bank Teller, Indirect Lending Support Representative I, Transportation Electrified Mobility Project Manager, Sales Associate PT-Calvert City, Warehouse Lead, Tool Rental Department Supervisor, Registered Nurse, Surgical Technician, School Nurse, Dental Laboratory Technician, Process Aide Laboratory — P To 30P Rotating, Phlebotomist, Nurse Assistant, Driver/Warehouse, Dentist, Radiologist, Production — Fiberglass Roller — PRODU01357, Dock Worker, Trimmer-Mayfield, General Manager, Plumbing Sales Specialist-Mayfield, Therapist, Desktop Support Analyst, Medical Transport Driver, Flight Paramedic, Office Manager, Production Positions, Secure Courier-Mayfield, De-Stacker-Mayfield, Safety Technician-Mayfield, Custodian.
If you have a question that is related to your specific unemployment case, go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx. Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage.
On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top. Click the “UI Questions” link. Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form.
In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question” space, start with a one- or two-word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” for quicker service.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
